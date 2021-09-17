West Grey Library to dedicate time capsule for 2020

On Friday, September 24, 2021 at 1 pm, West Grey Library will welcome guests (outdoors) for the dedication of a time capsule that commemorates 2020, to be opened September 28, 2040.



CEO Kim Storz explains: "2020 was a memorable year for everyone, and the Library is the perfect place to collect the community's memories, to relay to future residents. We've had contributions from government officials, the fire and police department, local non-profits, volunteers, our own staff, and organizations like the Master Gardeners, the Horticultural Society and The Chamber of Commerce. West Grey Mayor Christine Robinson, Grey County Grey Warden Selwyn Hicks and MPP Bill Walker will attend. We are hoping that the newly elected MP will also make an appearance, whoever he or she may be!"



Storz made it clear that the ceremony is informal and is really to mark the grit of the community in getting through the past 18 months with good cheer and goodwill. All public health protocols will be observed, and the event will be brief.



The timing is good, as the renovations to the Durham Branch were recently completed, and patrons and visitors are able to come in, browse, use computers and WiFi, and take advantage of many of the other services they were previously able to enjoy.

There are a couple of new staff for patrons to meet, and additions to the various collections.

The Library is also offering free photocopying of proof of vaccination documents, and free lamination of those documents is also available.

