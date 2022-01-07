Wiarton Willie 2022 - Format Change

January 7, 2022: Wiarton, ON. Due to concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant and in consideration of public health and safety, the Town has changed the format of the 2022 Wiarton Willie Prediction morning event to adhere to provincial regulations.

The prediction will proceed at 8:07 am on February 2nd, 2022, via “live feed” with no public attendance. Links to the live feed will be provided closer to the event.

“The decision to alter our event was inevitable, however, the health and safety of our residents and staff is of the utmost importance,” says Mayor Janice Jackson. “We hope that this time next year, we will return to celebrating Willie’s prediction together”.

The Wiarton Willie Town Festival events scheduled for February 5, 2022, are cancelled.