Investigation into Fatal Creston Area Shooting Could Take Months

The Chief Civilian Director of BC’s Independent Investigations Office suggests the probe into last Wednesday's fatal shooting of a 16-year-old by a Creston RCMP officer is likely to take a few months.

Ron MacDonald told Bounce News investigators have returned from the area with a great deal of key evidence.

“They carried out, of course, very important forensic work of the scene and the vehicles involved,” MacDonald said, adding that the direction of the shots fired has also been examined.

“Work with respect to trying to identify trajectory etc. of the shooting,” he added noting that several witnesses have also been interviewed.

The office was notified by Creston RCMP about the incident that closed Hwy 3-A just north of Creston for about 12 hours.

Police said the officer fired at a pickup truck after the driver had backed into the officer who had just left his vehicle. RCMP said the vehicle and the driver were found about ten minutes later in a ditch.

The Independent Investigations Office confirmed the incident started during a traffic stop in a driveway on View St. and their report stated the truck and male driver, a youth, were found near Hwy 3-A and Mather Rd. The IIO report added that police and paramedics provided medical assistance, but the youth died at the scene.

It was later reported the youth was 16 years old.

MacDonald said he will get together with his team and fully examine the evidence once their investigation wraps up.

“As long as we need to take, we go through the file,” MacDonald explained.

“We examine everything that’s there and we discuss what the appropriate conclusion should be,” he added, noting the final decision is his.

“If I determine there is reasonable grounds to believe an officer has committed an offense, the matter would be referred to the Crown for consideration of charges,” MacDonald stated and said a fully transparent report would be issued, if they found there was no wrongdoing.

“Which will include all the relevant facts, so that everybody who reads the report, can not only see what we decided, but can see the facts for themselves and see why we got to the conclusion we got to,” said the lawyer who has been practicing for 38 years.

MacDonald stated the IIO is independent of police and operationally independent of government.

He said their fully-trained investigators come from varied backgrounds.

“Some do come from a police background but are now civilians, they don’t work for police,” said MacDonald.

“Over half of our investigators come from a non-police background, all of whom go through our training program here which includes how to be an oversight investigator and how to do excellent investigations into potential criminal charges against police,” he added.

MacDonald said the Creston area case is the 22nd officer involved shooting in BC this year, which is three-times the normal amount annually.