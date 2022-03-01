Mayor of Trail Responds to Code of Conduct Violations

The Mayor of Trail has responded to a third-party investigator’s ruling that she committed code of conduct violations in comments to Councillor Robert Cacchioni during meetings closed to the public.

Lisa Pasin apologised during Monday night’s public council meeting.

“I take full responsibility for allowing my frustration to show and for any comments that were seen as disrespectful,” said the mayor who added she will choose her words more carefully in the future.

“Moving forward, I intend to bite my tongue more, take deep breaths before responding to provocation or aggression and speak with more precision,” she said while reading a prepared statement.

The mayor also stated there were many violations alleged in complaints filed by Cacchioni and Councillors Carol Dobie, Eleanor Gattafoni-Robinson and Colleen Jones.

“Of the multiple allegations, only two made against me stood up to the investigators scrutiny and she described them as minor breaches of the code based on glib comments I made to Councillor Cacchioni,” Pasin stated.

A previous investigation found Cacchioni violated the code of conduct in an exchange with former C-A-O David Perehudoff during an open meeting of council in Jan. 2020.

Perehudoff stepped down several months before his planned retirement and the city is still searching for his replacement.

Pasin indicated that probe, its aftermath and the most recent investigation were not necessary and costly to taxpayers.

“It is incredibly regrettable that the toxic atmosphere has to date cost the city $419,250,” she said, adding council needs to do better.

“I encourage every member of council to reengage in respectful workplace conduct with each other and with our staff to ensure a respectful workplace is upheld in the future,” she stated.

Councillor Sandy Santori also apologised after being found in violation of the code, stating he regrets gestures and inappropriate language toward Cacchioni during three heated council meetings held behind closed doors.

No one else spoke on the matter during Monday’s council meeting.

Bounce News has asked Robert Cacchioni to comment on the investigator’s rulings.