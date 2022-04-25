Castlegar COTW Hears Staffing Problems for Victim Services Program

Last week's appearance to Castlegar City Council heard Sergeant Monty Taylor address staffing shortages for Castlegar Victim Services.

While the detachment itself will rise to 13 of 16 positions filled in June; both half-time positions for the Victim Services Program are empty. Castlegar and District Community Services mostly handle hiring and Segeant Monty Taylor believes a full-time position would be more appealing for those applying.

Councillor Cherryl MacLeod looks forward to a future presentation so that Council can advocate to best support the initiative:

“….This is an absolutely incredible need in this community…. For those who don’t know that, I’m a child and youth care worker at the Robson school and I have people that have been trying to access that service for a while and its sad when the service was hit and miss, or now it’s not there at all other than this person comes in one day a week….”

“I can only speak for myself but I really hope that this council, we are going to have conversations about how we can help you with that. Because I probably have six kids on my caseload right now that have tried to access that service and haven’t been able to right? So that’s frightening to me….” she adds

“I’m interested to hear, if they’re in that process of revamping it, if there’s a way that we allow you to have more of a say in how it’s running and the employee and the hiring of who that employee is and some of those pieces. Because again they are working hand in hand with you….” chimes in Councillor Maria McFaddin