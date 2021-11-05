Grand Forks RCMP Sees Fewer Calls for Service Through Fall
The Grand Forks RCMP Detachment is reporting a dramatic reduction in their fall workload after a fairly busy summer.
Grand Forks officers attended 503 calls for service between September 1st and October 31st this year, compared to 529 calls for service through that same period last year. That’s down roughly 30% from the 723 calls for service between July 1st and August 31st. Between 15% and 20% of calls came from Christina Lake.
Calls for service include 64 reports of suspicious persons or vehicles and 18 calls for mischief. Other calls include five reports of theft of a bike, nine thefts under $5000 and 23 wellbeing checks.
The detachment expects another decline in call volume as the weather gets colder.
