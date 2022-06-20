Single Vehicle Crash Causes Major Power Outage in Creston
RCMP said the mishap that turned the lights out to half of Creston last Thursday afternoon was caused by an impaired driver who only had a learner's license.
Police said a power pole hit by a pick-up on 8th Ave. S. was severed and left hanging by its wires.
The driver was given multiple tickets, a 90 day driving prohibition and the crumpled truck is being impounded for 30 days.
RCMP said he received minor injuries.
-
Canada Day Talks Return to Castlegar CouncilCouncillors will have their aprons on at a community barbecue downtown Castlegar on July 1st, while a market, musicians, cake, love games and other festivities entertain those coming and going.
-
New Composting Facility to Open in Creston, moreDevelopment of the Regional Organics Diversion Program started in 2017 and residential organic waste makes up roughly 35% of material sent to BC landfills
-
Contract Talks at Teck Trail Operation going to MediationUnited Steelworkers at Teck's Trail Operation have given their bargaining committee a close to unanimous strike mandate. Almost 99.5% of close to 1,100 members of local 480 and 9705 cast ballots in favour of the measure after the breakdown of negotiations over monetary issues ten days ago.
-
RDCK Speaks to Late Freshet Season, RDKB Rescinds AlertsThe West Kootenay region snowpack sits at 215% of normal, the Boundary region snowpack sits at 181% of normal, while the provincial snowpack is at 198%.
-
Boundary Swimmer Debuts at FINA World Swim Championships, plus MuralChristina Laker and Breaststroker Medalist James Dergousoff won the 100 and 200-meter races at this year's Bell Canadian Swimming Trials to qualify for the FINA World Swim Championships in Budapest this Saturday.
-
Castlegar Approves Grant Applications to Strategic Priorities FundThe Management Plan document aims to seek community-specific solutions to wastewater management through three stages, with stage 1 work already budgeted. The proposed expansion comes facing newer and larger aircrafts that need more space and higher levels of service.
-
Student Makes Threat Against Trail area SchoolA student won't be returning to their school in Greater Trail after posting a social media threat to harm other students. RCMP Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich said the student didn't have means to follow through.
-
Community Centre Referendum Discussed in Grand Forks Council ChambersThe two referendum questions ask to consider long-term borrowing of up to $16.3-million for the service and spending up to $1.2-million for operating costs.
-
Former Prostitute and Drug Addict Said Selkirk College Saved Her LifeIf not for Selkirk College in Trail, I'd probably be dead. Kelsey Guesford also said her long journey from a self-destructive lifestyle began in 2017, with the decision to enroll in the education upgrading program.