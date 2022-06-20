Single Vehicle Crash Causes Major Power Outage in Creston

RCMP said the mishap that turned the lights out to half of Creston last Thursday afternoon was caused by an impaired driver who only had a learner's license.

Police said a power pole hit by a pick-up on 8th Ave. S. was severed and left hanging by its wires.

The driver was given multiple tickets, a 90 day driving prohibition and the crumpled truck is being impounded for 30 days.

RCMP said he received minor injuries.