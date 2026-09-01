Unparalleled vocals matched with an infectious personality set Taylor-Rae apart in the country music landscape. Alberta-born and raised, Taylor-Rae’s star is rising and she’s chalked up some major wins this year.

In March, her smash single “Are You Still Up” (written by Carly Pearce, Phil Barton and Adam Argyle) surpassed 1.5 million streams. The enormous power-ballad hasn’t lost momentum as it’s now approaching two million streams collectively. The track has been featured on Spotify’s Women of Country, Fresh Finds, New Music Friday, Country Favorites, and Live Country, along with Amazon Music’s Top Country Station.

Taylor-Rae injected listeners’ playlists with her summer release “I Can’t”. Proving it was just what was needed, the song accumulated over 100,000 streams in its first month and landed her the cover of Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Country playlist.

Proving she is more than ready to take center stage, Taylor-Rae took a Top 7 slot at Boots and Hearts for the Emerging Artist Showcase, easily winning over the crowd and sending her to the main stage Sunday, where she took the runner-up spot. Leading up to her Boots and Hearts weekend, she played Cowboys Music Festival and the Coca-Cola Stage at the Calgary Stampede, and Sunfest Country Music Festival.

Holding a microphone from a very young age, Taylor-Rae first discovered her love of performing in the basement of her family’s home, where she and her dad would fire up the karaoke machine and play for friends and family. Encouragement from her family led her into the world of singing competitions, and eventually to the west coast, where she pursued music business management, earning her degree at Capilano University.

The three-time 2022 BCCMA nominee (Interactive Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Fan’s Choice) has her sights set on Nashville. After her time in Vancouver, Taylor-Rae made a move in the Fall of 2022 and has leveled up by surrounding herself with some of country music’s top talent.

Taylor-Rae’s upcoming single “Drunk Plans” will hit streaming platforms later this fall, as she closes the year out with performances in Nashville at the Song Suffragettes writer’s round and more.

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