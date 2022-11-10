1.34 M in funding for local 'support not stigma' initiative

Deaths related to drug poisoning in the Kingston community continue to rise, with a 40% increase between 2016 and 2020. The KFL&A community has made a commitment to mobilize to address these preventable deaths.

Trellis HIV and Community Care and the Integrated Care Hub were inviting sector partners and the public to join them on November 10, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. for more information on a local initiative recently funded by Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP). Informed by the Integrated Care Hub (ICH)’s 2021 Needs Assessment and branded as 'Support Not Stigma,' the $1.34 M initiative aims to focus on bettering the wellness of people in the local community who use substances.

Organizers say their strategy involved five key points. Including; specialized training for people who work with people who use substances, building the community through creativity, supporting a region-wide anti-stigma and education strategy, lowering barrier vocational training along with paid employment, and improving outreach to an underserviced population.

The groups say they are grateful to Health Canada and its Substance Use and Addictions Program for funding the 'Support Not Stigma initiative,' which aims to provide ‘a hand up’ to people who use

substances, who would benefit by being engaged again, building community, and reconnecting with loved ones. They say that together they can become a more caring community by better understanding substance use and beating the stigma.

"Our government is committed to addressing the overdose crisis and keeping people who use drugs safely," says the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health. "This investment through the Substance Use and Addiction Program (SUAP) will help Trellis HIV and Community Care continue their work to help reduce stigma and build better capacity for peer-to-peer connection. By supporting initiatives like this one, we can save lives, improve capacity for healthcare providers in Ontario and across Canada, and build a better healthcare system that actively serves the needs of people in the community of Kingston."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray