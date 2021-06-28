$1000 worth of Game of Thrones scotch stolen from LCBO

KINGSTON, ONT -- Kingston Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect described by police as "a Game of Thrones fan with an expensive taste."

Police say at 3:50 p.m. on March 14th, a male suspect came into the LCBO at 34 Barrack St.

They say the suspect then proceeded to take five bottles of 15-year-old Mortlach limited edition Game of Thrones series scotch, valued at 200 dollars each.

It's alleged the suspect then placed the bottles inside his jacket and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the liquor.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male. He is 5'11" weighing 200lbs, 40-45 years of age, and appeared to have a dark beard under his black face mask. He is also seen wearing a black toque, black jacket, blue jeans, and black work boots.

Kingston Police apologized for the delay in the release but noted "the report was originally sent by raven that mistakenly, but understandably, flew first to King's Landing."