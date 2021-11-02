iHeartRadio
11-year-old struck by car in Greater Napanee

An 11-year-old child was struck by a vehicle on Halloween night. 

The Lennox and Addington Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to the report at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at John St. in Greater Napanee. 

The child suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment. 

No charges have been laid, nor do police anticipate any charges. 

