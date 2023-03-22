20-year-old charged with public intoxication after altercation with police
Brockville Police Service has charged an individual after an alcohol fueled dispute over the weekend. Police say that on March 18th, 2023 at about 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of an altercation involving several people in the area of Church and John Street.
Police say that as officers arrived, some of the people who were involved fled the scene. However, one of the individuals in the altercation a 20-year-old man was still present.
Responding officers say he was intoxicated and highly agitated. Police were unable to reason with the man, and after several failed attempts to calm him down, he was arrested for public intoxication.
The arrest resulted in a minor physical altercation as the man resisted the arrest. However, no one sustained any injuries. Police say the man was held in custody until sober, then was released.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
