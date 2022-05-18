iHeartRadio
208 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 208 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in the region since it's last report. 

Known active high-risk cases is at 424. 

57 people have died from COVID-19 in the KFL&A region since the start of the pandemic. 

12 people are in the hospital with the virus, two people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator. 

