30 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

COVID-19

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 30 new high-risk cases of COVID-19. 

105 people have died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic. 

Nine people are in the hospital with the virus. Three people are in the intensive care unit. No one is on a ventilator. 

