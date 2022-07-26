33-year-old charged with assault of a police officer following separate arrest
Gananoque Police were called to a local residence for calls of a 15-year-old boy who assaulted an adult man, causing damage to property within the home.
Officers responded to the call where the youth had fled, but was located and arrested not far from the house.
The 15-year-old was charged with mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with a condition of his undertaking.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
While this was happening, an officer sitting stationary saw a male in a passing vehicle that was known to be wanted on several warrants by the Gananoque Police.
The car was stopped and the officer approached the passenger to speak with the person wanted, who was immediately uncooperative and assaultive towards the officer.
Officers used a taser, but it was unsuccessful. The man attempted to escape by climbing out of the driver's side door where he was intercepted by police and later handcuffed.
A 33-year-old man was charged with assault police with intent to resist arrest and was held in custody following a bail hearing.
