47-year-old man facing several charges after traffic stop
A 47-year-old Quebec resident is facing several charges after a traffic stop was conducted in the Laurentian Valley Township.
On September 15, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., Upper Ottawa Valley OPP conducted a traffic stop on Pembroke Street East in Laurentian Valley Township. During the traffic stop, officers administered a standard field sobriety test. The driver was then taken into custody and transported for further testing by a drug recognition expert. During the investigation, police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and Canadian currency.
As a result, 47-year-old Billy Joe Krieger, of Waltham Quebec, has been charged with the following:
- Operation while impaired - drugs
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Fail to comply with release order
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine
Krieger had their driver's license suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was held for a bail hearing and subsequently released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on November 1, 2022.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
