47-year-old man facing several charges after traffic stop

A 47-year-old Quebec resident is facing several charges after a traffic stop was conducted in the Laurentian Valley Township.

On September 15, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., Upper Ottawa Valley OPP conducted a traffic stop on Pembroke Street East in Laurentian Valley Township. During the traffic stop, officers administered a standard field sobriety test. The driver was then taken into custody and transported for further testing by a drug recognition expert. During the investigation, police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and Canadian currency.

As a result, 47-year-old Billy Joe Krieger, of Waltham Quebec, has been charged with the following:

Operation while impaired - drugs

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Fail to comply with release order

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

Krieger had their driver's license suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was held for a bail hearing and subsequently released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on November 1, 2022.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa

