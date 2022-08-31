A local Gym in Cornwall victimized by Vandalism



A local Gym in Cornwall has been the target of vandalism over the last two years.

Lil'Pole Fitness, which is located on 1424 Aubin Avenue, has continued to have its windows smashed over the last two years.

The owner of the business, Shan Lil'Dancer, says incidents like this have happened 7 times, and now feel targeted.

They have yet to identify who might be behind the incidents.

- With Files from CFRA's Ethan Fink