ActivPass returns for grade 5 and 9 students in Kingston, Ont.

The ActivPass kicks off on September 26, 2022!

After being put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kingston Gets Active and community partners are ready to launch another year of the ActivPass for students in grades 5 and 9.

Running until August 31, 2023, the ActivPass provides students with free access to many recreation facilities at designated times. The initiative is made possible by many community partners and local sports and recreation facilities.

Canada's 2020 report card on physical activity for children and youth revealed an overall physical activity grade of D+. The Canadian 24-hour Movement Guidelines recommend those aged five to 17 accumulate at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity per day, with no more than two hours a day of recreational screentime, and adequate sleep.

Physically active children and youth are more likely to maintain healthy body weight, build a healthy heart, and strengthen muscles and bones. Other benefits include improvements in self-esteem, mental health, mood, behaviour, and academic performance.

To help students become more active, Kingston Gets Active, in partnership with KFL&A Public Health, Limestone District School Board, Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board, and sports and recreation facilities are encouraging an active lifestyle through the ActivPass initiative.

"By encouraging regular physical activity outside of the school environment, it is hoped that students will continue to pursue an active lifestyle beyond Grade 5 and 9," explains Kristin Côté, coordinator of Kingston Gets Active.

Grade 5 and 9 students will receive their ActivPass at school, and grade 9 students can also use their student cards. With the pass, students will have free access to participating sports and recreation centres for public swims, skates, or gym use. Students can find activities being offered at City of Kingston facilities, Queen's Athletic and Recreation Centre, BGC South East, and more.

New this year is a partnership with the Royal Kingston Curling Club, where grade 5 and 9 students will have the opportunity to try out curling. For more information and to find the schedules of all participating facilities in one place, visit www.KingstonGetsActive.ca.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa