Additional charges laid in online child sexual exploitation investigation

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police have laid additional charges against a Brockville Man in relation to an ongoing child sexual exploitation investigation.

The man was originally charged in late May of this year, but after further investigation police are persuing additional charges.

61-year-old Bernard Frith, of Brockville, has been re-arrested and further charged under the criminal code with the following:

adult sexual exploitation of a person with a disability

sexual assault

one count of adult voyeurism

"The members of Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, and the broader Counter Exploitation Section, are committed to holding offenders accountable in support of community safety and well-being. The exploitation of vulnerable members of our society is something that we all collectively need to prevent and deter from occurring." - Detective Inspector Jordan Whitesell, OPP Counter Exploitation and Missing Persons Section.

Frith was released from custody and placed on conditions.