Additional COVID-19 screening requirements at schools in KFL&A

KFL&A Public Health is adding additional COVID-19 screening requirements for students, staff, and visitors, as it deals with six active outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools.

Added to symptoms list for COVID-19 is the following:

a sore throat,

difficulty swallowing,

runny or stuffy nose,

abdominal pain,

a headache that is unusual or long lasting,

pink eye,

and a decreased or lack of appetite.

The health unit says most of the cases at schools were symptomatic, and their symptoms were mainly nasal congestion and runny nose.

Public Health says anyone that doesn't pass the screening procedures should not attend school.