Another day of zero new cases of COVID-19 in KF&A region

KFL&A Public Health is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

There remains only one known active case.

One person remains in hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, nearly 70 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 81 per cent have their first dose.

KFL&A also note in a tweet that the number of people 12-17 fully vaccinated is now at 73 per cent. They say they want to see 90 per cent of that population fully vaxxed by the time mass immunization clinics close in August.