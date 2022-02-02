Another hurdle cleared in apartment building project

The Laurentian Valley's planning and emergency services committee has cleared yet another hurdle in the development of three residential apartment buildings.

During a meeting on February 1, a recommendation was approved to redesignate the land, with access to Robinson Lane and Heather Street near Home Depot in order to permit the seperation of approximately 1.4 hectares of land where the buildings are to be constructed.

Senior planner with Jp2g Consultants, Forbes Symon, spoke on behalf of Developer's Laurentian Valley Grains, stating the design of the buildings had not yet been approved, but was estimated to contain between 140 to 150 units. He added some units were being considered for affordable housing.

Council will pass a bylaw February 15th approving the official plan amendment, which will then be forwarded to the County of Renfrew for approval.