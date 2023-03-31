Applications open for Kingston's Youth in Policing Initiative

Kingston Police say that with funding made available through the Ministry of Children and Youth Services, they will again offer full-time summer employment through their Youth In Policing Initiative (YIPI).

The YIPI program is set up for youth 15-18 years of age who are attending school in the Kingston area. Kingston Police Services say the goal is to give young people an opportunity to develop job skills while enhancing police and community relations. The summer YIPI program session runs for eight weeks from July 4th, 2023 to the week of September 1st, 2023.

For 40 hours per week, the participants will work in various sections of the Kingston Police service, support community initiatives and learn valuable life and employment skills. YIPI participants will also have a working relationship with a number of valuable youth-serving organizations in Kingston.

The application deadline is May 15th, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Applications can be accessed by visiting the website here or picked up at the front desk of police headquarters at 705 Division Street. Completed applications can be submitted at the front desk to the attention of Constable Valerie Hurding or by emailing it to yipi@kingstonpolice.ca. Anyone with questions can also reach out to Constable Valerie Hurding by phone at 613-549-4660 ext. 6213.

Kingston Police give some requirements for prospective applicants:

- Eligible to work in Canada

- Between 15 and 18 years of age for the duration of the program

- Must be a registered full-time student (in a secondary educational program) during the 2023 academic year

- Resident of Kingston Ontario

- Successfully complete the recruitment/background check process

The Youth In Policing Initiative is designed to engage youth by providing a positive paid work experience, on-the-job training, and mentorship opportunities. The primary objectives of YIPI is to do the following:

- Provide a safe and positive employment opportunity for youth from diverse backgrounds, who reside in at-risk communities and are reflective of the cultural diversity of the community

- Enhance relationships and partnerships between police and the communities they serve, by developing a positive working relationship

- Promote youth participation and exposure to the work environment through diverse, educational and productive work assignments with the police service

- Promote Kingston Police as an employer of choice

