Applications open for Survivors of Conversion Therapy Program Fund

The City of Kingston says it is looking for applications to its Survivors of Conversion Therapy Program Fund.

Non-profits, support groups and related projects that offer services to people who experienced conversion therapy are eligible.

Eligible applicants can receive up to $20,000 per year for three years.

Programming can focus on, but is not limited to, helping survivors with:

Improving their self-care

Repairing and rebuilding their social support and community networks

Navigating their relationship with faith

Recovering from the impact conversion practices had on their civic and economic participation

Correcting misinformation about 2SLGBTQ+ people and communities

Those looking to apply can review the eligibility criteria and complete a grant application on the United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington's Funding Portal.

The deadline to submit applications is Friday, May 20 at 11:59 p.m.