Applications open for Survivors of Conversion Therapy Program Fund
The City of Kingston says it is looking for applications to its Survivors of Conversion Therapy Program Fund.
Non-profits, support groups and related projects that offer services to people who experienced conversion therapy are eligible.
Eligible applicants can receive up to $20,000 per year for three years.
Programming can focus on, but is not limited to, helping survivors with:
- Improving their self-care
- Repairing and rebuilding their social support and community networks
- Navigating their relationship with faith
- Recovering from the impact conversion practices had on their civic and economic participation
- Correcting misinformation about 2SLGBTQ+ people and communities
Those looking to apply can review the eligibility criteria and complete a grant application on the United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington's Funding Portal.
The deadline to submit applications is Friday, May 20 at 11:59 p.m.