Arrest made in connection of stolen street signs in the university district

Numerous street signs were stolen during the months of September and October in the university district, posing some significant issues for civilians and fire responders.

Kingston police have been investigating a number of instances in regard to the thefts of the street signs this fall, and on Monday November 8th, two 19 year-old females were arrested for possession of stolen property as they were discovered to be in possession of three signs in their residence.

This kind of act is not new in then university district, however this year Kingston police, Kingston fire, and rescue and Kingston regional ambulance service all noticed more street signs missing than in past years, making their jobs harder.

Taking a street sign or any other road sign may seem like a prank to some, but these signs serve a purpose and removing one could potentially lead to serious or fatal collisions or could prevent Emergency Services to attend an emergency where time is of the essence.

These signs also carry a heavy burden financially on the Municipality as each sign cost approximately $500 to construct, on top of the cost of re-creating the signs and the labour costs to install them.

Many signs are still unaccounted for in the University District and the Kingston Police are continuing their investigations. Anyone who has any information regarding these incidents can contact Detective Constable Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or by email at awilby@kingsotnpolice.ca