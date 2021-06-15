AstraZeneca first dose residents now able to choose between AstraZeneca or mRNA vaccine second dose

Residents of Renfrew County who had AstraZeneca as their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are now able to choose between AstraZeneca or a mRNA vaccine like Pfizer or Moderna for their second dose at an 8-12 week interval.

Residents who received their first dose of AstraZeneca at a pharmacy are asked to contact that pharmacy about a second dose.

More information on booking your second dose can be found at RCDHU's website.