AstraZeneca first dose residents now able to choose between AstraZeneca or mRNA vaccine second dose

RCDHU

Residents of Renfrew County who had AstraZeneca as their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are now able to choose between AstraZeneca or a mRNA vaccine like Pfizer or Moderna for their second dose at an 8-12 week interval. 

Residents who received their first dose of AstraZeneca at a pharmacy are asked to contact that pharmacy about a second dose. 

More information on booking your second dose can be found at RCDHU's website

