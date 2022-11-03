ATV driver "lucky to be alive" after driving wrong way on Highway 29
Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County says a resident of the Municipality of Mississippi Mills is lucky to be alive after a collision on November 2, 2022, between an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and a tractor-trailer.
OPP responded to the collision just before 8:00 p.m. and discovered that an ATV driver was travelling northbound in the southbound lane of Hwy 29 N near Cedar Hill Side Rd in Lanark. The southbound tractor-trailer driver made an evasive manoeuvre to avoid the ATV, however, the ATV made contact with the wheels of the double trailer. The aftermath of the incident caused the Highway to be closed for three hours.
The ATV driver was transported by ambulance to the Civic Hospital in Ottawa with non-life-threatening injuries. The transport driver was not injured. The driver of the ATV, who will not be identified due to their age, was charged with Operation While Impaired as well as multiple Provincial Offences.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
