Bancroft OPP investigating fatal collision

The Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is continuing to investigate a fatal collision east of Bancroft, Ontario.

On September 15, 2022, shortly before 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving two cars on Highway 28, near Belton Road.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The person has been identified as Carole O'Brien, 68 years old, of Denbigh Township.

The investigation in to the cause of the collision is ongoing.