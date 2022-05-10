Beaches at Garrison Petawawa closed to public

Canada's National Defence says all shoreline beaches along the Ottawa River that are adjacent to the operation areas of Garrison Petawawa will remain closed.

This includes the beaches around Wegner Point, Antler Point, Gust Point and Kiska Beach.

CND says the reasons for the indefinite closure include increased operational activity along the shore. the discovery and reporting of unexploded explosive ordinances (UXOs), and the constant flow and flooding of the Ottawa River that CND says could bring new UXO's to the surface.

"Garrison Petawawa does not have the authority to open the beaches to the public, nor is it the appropriate Government authority to authorize access for public use," Colonel John Vass, Commander 4th Canadian Division Support Group - Garrison Petawawa, said in release. "All military land, whether owned or leased, must be strictly controlled to preserve public safety and ensure security of our ongoing operations."

Black Bear Beach will remain open to the public.