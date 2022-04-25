iHeartRadio
Braves advance to second round; lose to Hawks 4-3 in OT in Game 1

It was classic hockey game on Friday. 

The Brockville Braves were able to come back from being down 3-1 in the series with the Pembroke Lumber Kings, taking game seven to quadruple overtime and beating the Lumber Kings, 2-1. 

Caleb Kean scored the game winning goal for the Braves. 

There was only a single day off before the Braves took on the Hawkesbury Hawks in the second round. 

It was another multi-overtime performance for the Braves, but this time the Hawks took Game 1 of the second round, 4-3. 

Mark Cooper scored the game winning goal for the Hawks. 

Justin Dauphinais scored two goals for the Braves in Game 1. 

Game 2 of the second round is set for Tuesday at the Brockville Memorial Centre. 

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. 

