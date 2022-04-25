Braves advance to second round; lose to Hawks 4-3 in OT in Game 1

It was classic hockey game on Friday.

The Brockville Braves were able to come back from being down 3-1 in the series with the Pembroke Lumber Kings, taking game seven to quadruple overtime and beating the Lumber Kings, 2-1.

Caleb Kean scored the game winning goal for the Braves.

There was only a single day off before the Braves took on the Hawkesbury Hawks in the second round.

It was another multi-overtime performance for the Braves, but this time the Hawks took Game 1 of the second round, 4-3.

Mark Cooper scored the game winning goal for the Hawks.

Justin Dauphinais scored two goals for the Braves in Game 1.

Game 2 of the second round is set for Tuesday at the Brockville Memorial Centre.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.