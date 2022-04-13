Brockville Braves take Game 1 of first round in CCHL Playoffs

The CCHL Playoffs have begun with the Brockville Braves taking on the Pembroke Lumber Kings in the first round last night.

The Braves were able to pick up the victory and take game one with a 4-1 victory at home.

Brockville took the lead and never looked back, thanks to points from Luke Tchor and Ryan Bonfield.

The Braves head back onto the ice tonight in Pembroke for game two of the seven game series.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

