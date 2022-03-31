Brockville man charged in relation to multiple gas run-off thefts

A Brockville man has been arrested after he was alleged to have committed multiple gas run-off thefts.

Police say they identified a male at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday committing the thefts and performed a traffic stop on the vehicle on Centennieal Rd.

It's alleged that the thefts were done on multiple dates while the suspect attempted to conceal their license plate and face while fueling their car.

The total amount of fuel stolen thats known at this point is approximately valued at $275.

A 41-year-old male was arrested and charged with two counts of theft under $5,000.

The male was released with documents and a future court date.