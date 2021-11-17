Community spread of COVID-19 declared in KFL&A

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health Unit has declared community spread in the area.

KFL& Public Health says it is declaring community spread because of being unavailable to account for where the exposures were coming from.

As of Tuesday, there were 184 known active cases of COVID-19 in the region. Nine people are in the hospital with the virus with five of them in the intensive care unit. Three people are on ventilators.

"It's concerning for sure because it means we have higher community prevalence." said infectious disease expert, Dr. Gerald Evans, with Queen's University.

Dr. Evans says people have let their guard down.

"It's coming from people perhaps are asymptomatic or who are symptomatic are are still going out and socializing with others. So that's a reflection of complacency."

On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that his government will look to the local medical officers of health to reinstate pandemic restrictions and to continue with a local approach.

Medical Officer of Health for KFL&A, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, says further restrictions are not needed yet.

He called on residents to recommit to wearing masks, maintaining distance, and getting tested.

"This is not really to raise alarms. This is to be a call to action in this community."

Residents in the community are confident that public health can get those numbers down again.

"The precautions that people are doing and that the government is doing and that the government is doing is enough to contain these to a certain degree." Kingston resident, Salma Khattab, tells CTV News.



With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson