iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Complaints of local landscaping company not completing work

Brockville Police

Brockville Police say they received multiple complaints regarding a local landscaping company. 

Police say parties have made substantial down payments for proposed work that is not completed. 

Police say if you have made a down payment to a local landscaping company, and the agreed work has not been completed, to contact Detective Constable Jamie Garvin at 613-342-0127, ext 4248. 

12

Check out the latest Songs