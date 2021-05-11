Construction workers recommended asymptomatic COVID-19 testing every two weeks

KINGSTON, ONT -- The KFL&A Public Health Unit is implementing a new surveillance testing initiative for construction workers that begins today.

Constructions workers in the KFL&A region are now being recommended to get asymptomatic COVID-19 testing done once every two weeks at the assessment centre in Kingston.

The health unit says it is a temporary measure.

It comes after a major COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the All Seniors Care job site on Princess St.

Back on May 4th, Kingston's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, warned that the main concern is possible community spread, and that the total number of cases will be spread out as the company had workers come from Toronto, Leeds-Grenville, and Ottawa.

As of Monday, 45 people that worked on the site have contracted COVID-19.

To accomodate the new initiative, the community assessment centre located at Beechgrove Complex at 51 Heakes Lane will be extending the hours of operation from 4:30pm to 8:30pm.

A seperate booking link has also been created for construction workers to book their appointment.