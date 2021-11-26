COVID-19 activity continues to go up in KFL&A

COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the KFL&A region.

36 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region on Thursday.

Of the 36 new cases, 30 are in the Kingston area.

Two new outbreaks of COVID-19 were also declared in the region.

One outbreak is marked as being in a Corporate/Office building with three active cases. The other outbreak is marked under "Other Services" with two active cases.

The number of known active cases saw another increase, now reaching 240.

Infectious disease expert at Queen's University, Dr. Gerald Evans, says the high numbers are being driven overall by unvaccinated people, and the fact that the region had very few cases so far during the pandemic.

"We had very few cases during wave one, two, and three." Dr. Evans told CTV News Ottawa. "The result of which is that we have a larger percentage of our population who are never infected and also not vaccinated. Here in KFL&A that could be as high as one in five people. In a place like the GTA as an example, they had a large number of infections during waves one, two, and three and they had the same vaccination rate as us but that means that they are down to only about 10 per cent of the population that is susceptible."

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also up. There are now 16 people in the hospital with the virus, nine of them are in the intensive care unit, seven are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, children 5-11 years of age got their first shots on Thursday.

Of the eligible population (aged 12 and over), 90.5 per cent of the population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 87.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

