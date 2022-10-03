Discover your family tree with KFPL's Genealogy Drop-In program

The Kingston Frontenac Public Library’s Genealogy Drop-In program is making a return. Six weekly opportunities will be available to work on your family tree with expert help.

The sessions run between October 4th and November 15th. Drop in between 1 and 3 p.m. on any or all of the six dates, with no registration required.

Anne Hall, KFPL Local History Librarian, and members of the Kingston Branch of Ontario Ancestors (formerly the Ontario Genealogical Society) will be on hand to answer questions and offer assistance.

"Bring your laptop or tablet and learn about your ancestors, explore research sources and share strategies with others," Hall offered.

While this is a drop-in program, those working on a particular aspect of genealogy, such as military service, passenger lists, or cemetery records, can email Hall in advance as she may be able to connect

researchers with specialized help.

Genealogy Drop-in sessions alternate between the Central Branch and the Isabel Turner Branch on the following dates (note there will be no session during the week of Oct. 17 - 21):

- Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Central Branch, 2nd Floor, Local History Room

- Thursday, Oct. 13 at Isabel Turner Branch, Cataraqui Room

- Thursday, Oct. 27 at Isabel Turner Branch, Gates Room

- Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Central Branch, 2nd Floor, Local History Room

- Thursday, Nov. 10 at Isabel Turner Branch, Cataraqui Room

- Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Central Branch, 2nd Floor, Local History Room

