Driver charged after collision on Pembroke St. East

Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a driver after a collision in the City of Pembroke. 

OPP say the collision happened at around 8:40 a.m. on Monday on Pembroke St. East near John St. 

Police say an eastbound pickup truck struck another eastbound vehicle that was attempting to turn. 

A driver sustained minor injuries. 

As a result of the incident, a 55-year-old was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act. 

Both vehicle sustained significant damage from the collision and were towed away from the scene. 

A small section of Pembroke St. East between John St. and Maple Ave. was closed for around an hour for the investigation and the removal of the vehicles. 

