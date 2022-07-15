Driver charged following collision and foot pursuit
The Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged a driver following a single-vehicle crash overnight on County Road 14, just west of Doxsee Road.
On July 15, 2022, around 12:30 a.m., the OPP responded to reports of a crash on County Road 14. Responding officers saw a male walking south of the collision with visible injuries.
When he was questioned, the man fled on foot but was soon apprehended.
The accused was arrested for impaired driving and was transported to the Prince Edward County Detachment for further testing, where their blood alcohol levels were observed above the legal limit.
As a result, Nicholas Carroll, a 37-year-old from Prince Edward County, is facing a multitude of charges, including:
- operation while impaired - blood alcohol 80 plus
- operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- resist peace officer
- obstruct peace officer
- failure to comply with release order - other than attending court
- failure to notify - address change
- failure to self identify
- novice driver - B.A.C. above zero
- failure to report an accident
- failure to remain
- class G1 license holder - unaccompanied
- class G1 license holder - drive at unlawful hour
Carroll was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on July 15, 2022.
Their license has also been suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.