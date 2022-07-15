Driver charged following collision and foot pursuit

The Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged a driver following a single-vehicle crash overnight on County Road 14, just west of Doxsee Road.

On July 15, 2022, around 12:30 a.m., the OPP responded to reports of a crash on County Road 14. Responding officers saw a male walking south of the collision with visible injuries.

When he was questioned, the man fled on foot but was soon apprehended.

The accused was arrested for impaired driving and was transported to the Prince Edward County Detachment for further testing, where their blood alcohol levels were observed above the legal limit.

As a result, Nicholas Carroll, a 37-year-old from Prince Edward County, is facing a multitude of charges, including:

operation while impaired - blood alcohol 80 plus

operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

resist peace officer

obstruct peace officer

failure to comply with release order - other than attending court

failure to notify - address change

failure to self identify

novice driver - B.A.C. above zero

failure to report an accident

failure to remain

class G1 license holder - unaccompanied

class G1 license holder - drive at unlawful hour

Carroll was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on July 15, 2022.

Their license has also been suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.