Driver charged following collision in Trenton, Ont.
The Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has laid charges against a driver following a single-car crash in Trenton.
On October 19, 2022, around 5:00 p.m., Quinte West OPP responded to a crash on Telephone Road, east of County Road 40. Officers had received reports of a single car in the ditch that had struck a pole.
Officers arrived on scene and located the driver who, fortunately, was uninjured.
A roadside screening test was administered on the driver, and as a result the man was arrested.
Officers were able to locate alcohol and suspected psilocybin mushrooms in his vehicle. He was transported to the detachment for further testing where his blood alcohol levels were determined to be above the legal limit.
As a result, 36-year-old Brett Torraville, from Roslin, was charged with operation while impaired, blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), and possession of a schedule III substance - psilocybin.
The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on December 8.
Their driver's license was suspended and vehicle impounded for 7 days.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
