Driver charged in single-vehicle collision in Madawaska Valley Tsp.

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe say one person has been charged after a single-vehicle collision involving a sport utility vehicle in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

OPP reported that officers responded on March 7th, 2023 shortly after 11:00 a.m. responding to a single-vehicle collision involving an SUV on Combermere Road near Long Lake Road. Police say the lone driver from Barry's Bay suffered a loss of control, struck a guard rail, and veered into the ditch.

As a result of the subsequent police investigation, the 76-year-old driver from Barry's Bay was charged with Careless Driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and issued a Provincial Offences Act notice. Police say there were no injuries reported from the crash, however, the vehicle needed a tow.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray