End of summer bash planned at Rotary Park in Pembroke

The City of Pembroke is hosting an end-of-summer celebration at Rotary park to mark the end of the season.

After a great summer, Rotary Park staff will host great games and crafts throughout the day, plus there will be a bouncy castle, snow cone machines, and more! The event takes place this Friday, August 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will also feature a barbecue from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with free food for all those participating in the party.

For more information contact the recreation department directly at 613-735-6921 ext. 1501 or visit Pembroke.ca

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa