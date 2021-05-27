Fatal collision in Central Frontenac Township

Central Frontenac Township OPP are investigating a fatal collision on Fall River Rd.

Police say they received a call at around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday of a report of a collision.

Officers say the lone vehicle lost control, struck a tree, and caught on fire.

The lone person in the vehicle was confirmed dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact the Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122.