Fatal two-snowmobile collision in Lanark County

Members of the Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal collision involving two snowmobiles. Police report that on February 5th, 2023, just after 5:00 p.m., officers responded to a collision on Ramsey Concession 12, slightly north of Hamilton Side Road.

Police say that for reasons still under investigation, a snowmobile travelling at the rear of a group struck another machine. In the collision, both drivers were thrown from their snowmobiles. The driver of the rear snowmobile, a 58-year-old from Beckwith Township, was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased. Police report that the other driver sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Police say the investigation continues with assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray