Feedback now open for new Kingston Transit bus route
Kingston Transit is looking for feedback into its new bus route.
The route connects the Woodhaven neighbourhood to the broader transit network.
Starting at the Cataraqui Centre, the route will go along Midland Ave. and Cataraqui Woods Dr. before looping along Woodhaven Dr, Princess St. and Rosanna Ave.
The route will then go out of the subdivision along Cataraqui Woods Dr. and Midland Ave.
The route map, as well as being able to provide feedback, can be found at the City of Kingston's website.
Residents can provide by feedback by March 1st.
