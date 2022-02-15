Feedback wanted for development proposal at Princess St.
The City of Kingston's Planning Services Department is asking for input on residents on the potential community benefits for the development proposal for 525-555 Princess St.
Feedback will be collected from Feb. 15th to March 8th. All feeback will then be compiled into a report to be presented to the Planning Committee on May 5th.
"In exchange for height or density that exceeds a property's zoning permission, municipalities can negotiate community benefits as part of a project's approvals process," says Tim Park, Director of Planning Services for the City of Kingston in a press release. "Community benefits are an opportunity for residents to help determine how densification can have a positive impact on the immediate area experiencing the increased height or density."
The proposal at 525-555 Princess St. has yet to be approved by the City of Kingston.
Residents can fill in their feedback at Get Involved Kingston's website.