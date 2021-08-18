First in-person trivia fundraiser in over a year set for August 27th

May the odds be ever in your favour.

The City of Pembroke has announced it's last trivia fundraiser for the summer.

This fundraiser is based on the blockbuster movie franchise "The Hunger Games". Questions will be based on all four films in the franchise.

For the first time in over a year, the trivia fundraiser will be held in-person. It will be held at the Pembroke Waterfront (weather permitting).

The fundraiser takes place on August 27th at 7:00 p.m.

50 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to the Women's Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County. The other 50 per cent will be given to the winning team.

Teams of up to 6 can register for $30.

To register, you can contact the Recreation Department at 613-735-6821 ext. 1501 or email recreation@pembroke.ca.