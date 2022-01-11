First report on COVID-19 in KFL&A in new reporting system
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers under the new reporting system.
60 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the region.
The number of known active cases considered high-risk are 745.
22 people are in the hospital with the virus, 11 are in the intensive care unit, seven are on ventilators.
On the vaccination front, nearly 91 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 84 per cent have two doses.
The next report is set to be released on Wednesday.
COVID-19 update for Monday, January 10, 2022:
▫️1 new hospitalization.
▫️1 new high-risk outbreak.
Our updates will look a lot different moving forward. Find out what changes have been made to our reporting process and why: