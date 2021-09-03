iHeartRadio
Five new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.

Five new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region. 

The number of known active cases is back in the double digits, it's now at 14. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, over 84 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 78 per cent are fully vaccinated. 

