Free contractor course supporting launch of Better Homes Kingston Program

The City of Kingston says it is offering a free training course for local contractors.

The course will focus on high performance homes and building science principles that the city says will support the launch of the Better Homes Kingston Program.

The Better Homes Kingston Program is set to open in April. Better Homes Kingston is a property loan program that the city says will help owners of single-family homes realize energy-saving retrofits.

The city says this will be achieved by giving those eligible access to a no-interest loan that is re-payable over a period of up to 20 years.

"Home retrofits are an important climate action and just one more way the City of Kingston is demonstrating leadership on climate action," says Julie Salter-Keane, Manager of the City's Climate Leadership Division in a press release. "Not only is the program good for the local industry and homeowners, it's also good for our environment. "A more energy-efficient home will increase comfort, affordability, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,"

Building Knowledge Canada Inc. will be providing the training to contractors free of charge.

President of Building Knowledge Canada Inc., Gord Cooke, explained what will be learned in the course.

"After completing this course, participants will walk away knowing the key elements of a high performance home; the EnerGuide Rating System program; the science of air, heat and moisture flow and the materials and methods to help control each in a systematic way; imagine helping your clients make decisions that simultaneously improve the safety, health, comfort, durability and energy efficiency of their home!" says Cooke in the release.

Reservations for the course can be made at the following links:

March 16th - 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

March 23rd - 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.